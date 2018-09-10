STORM CENTRAL – HURRICANE FLORENCE

As of 2 AM ET, the eye of Hurricane Florence was still off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina and moving at a leisurely 6 mph pace as rain and wind continue to lash the coastline. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with winds at 90 mph. Gusts are still are still being felt as high as 120 mph – Columbia’s forecast continues to call for a long rain event with heavy winds. 

Storm surge will continue to be the biggest concern in coastal areas with some areas already seeing heavy flooding.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Top 10 Plays in College Football Week 2 Take me out to the ball game…I can’t sing though SEC Nation Visits Columbia for the Palmetto Bowl Golic and Wingo Day 1 Launch on 94.9 ESPN Columbia Gary Sanchez takes a hit for the team…It’s not cool SC State Catch the Games on ESPN Columbia
Comments