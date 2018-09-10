STORM CENTRAL – HURRICANE FLORENCE

As of 2 AM ET, the eye of Hurricane Florence was still off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina and moving at a leisurely 6 mph pace as rain and wind continue to lash the coastline. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with winds at 90 mph. Gusts are still are still being felt as high as 120 mph – Columbia’s forecast continues to call for a long rain event with heavy winds.

Storm surge will continue to be the biggest concern in coastal areas with some areas already seeing heavy flooding.