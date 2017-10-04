Gary Sanchez takes a hit for the team…It’s not cool

If I was Gary Sanchez this would be the day I retire from baseball. pic.twitter.com/CwTlwkN9Jb

Last night after a rough start where Yankees starter Luis Severino was knocked out in the first inning, the Yankees went on to win 8-4 to advance to play Cleveland in the ALDS.

But the guy having a tougher night than Severino might by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

Almost fifty thousand spectators saw a foul tip ricochet into an area that you don’t want to get hit.

Fortunately Sanchez was properly equipped with a cup, but it didn’t look like a good time.

Even his pitcher felt bad for him.