Gary Sanchez takes a hit for the team…It’s not cool
By Mike Allen
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 6:57 AM

 

 

 

 

Last night after a rough start where Yankees starter Luis Severino was knocked out in the first inning, the Yankees went on to win 8-4 to advance to play Cleveland in the ALDS.

But the guy having a tougher night than Severino might by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

Almost fifty thousand spectators saw a foul tip ricochet into an area that you don’t want to get hit.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reacts after being hurt during the sixth inning of the American League wild-card baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Fortunately Sanchez was properly equipped with a cup, but it didn’t look like a good time.

Even his pitcher felt bad for him.

New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson reacts after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was hit by a foul tip of during the sixth inning an American League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
