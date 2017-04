FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, file photo, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts during the second half of the East Regional championship game against Florida at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in New York. Martin may be embracing South Carolina's first Final Four run even more than this players. The hard-bitten coach has endured many changes in his his five years to get to college basketball's biggest stage. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)