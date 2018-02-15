Take me out to the ball game…I can’t sing though

People sometimes say…You have a great radio voice and I usually say something like “Thanks…It’s amazing what bourbon and cigarettes can do for you”

But people think that I have a good voice means that I can sing…Yeah I can’t. I’m happy with my speaking voice but no way you want to hear me try the national anthem before a baseball game.

But if you wanna give it a try you could be the person singing the National Anthem in front of Fireflies fans before a home game.

The Columbia Fireflies are searching for local musical talent — soloists and groups — to perform before home games during the 2018 baseball season.

70 home games on the schedule between Opening Day, April 5, and August.

Singers, instrumentalists and groups are invited to schedule and attend live auditions through March at Spirit Communications Park.

Call the lovely and talented Abby Persky at (803) 888-3047 or email, apersky@columbiafireflies.com to schedule an audition.

If you earn your spot you will receive four complimentary tickets to the game of your scheduled performance at Spirit Communications Park